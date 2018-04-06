Midhun Jose

Mittayi

Midhun Jose
Midhun Jose
  • Save
Mittayi മിഠായി for ഠ typographyfun malayalam keraladesignerscollaborative 30daysofmalayalamletters
Download color palette

Another one I did for a daily Malayalam Typography challenge conducted by Kerala Designers Collaborative. "Ma" for Mittayi

Midhun Jose
Midhun Jose

More by Midhun Jose

View profile
    • Like