Midhun Jose

30 Days Malayalam Typography Challenge- B for Balloon

30 Days Malayalam Typography Challenge- B for Balloon ബലൂൺ30daysofmalayalamletters for ബ 3dstuff balloon malayalamtypography 30daysofmalayalamletters
A little something I did for a daily Malayalam Typography challenge conducted by Kerala Designers Collaborative. B for Balloon.

