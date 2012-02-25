Luis Francisco

The Cook-off Logo

Luis Francisco
Luis Francisco
  • Save
The Cook-off Logo boardgame logo retro vintage sabotage poison board game chef hat pan
Download color palette

I'm working on my new Board Game: The Cook-off, which is a game about cooking contest and sabotages!

I created a project to add related shots so you can keep track and give opinions as well.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 25, 2012
Luis Francisco
Luis Francisco

More by Luis Francisco

View profile
    • Like