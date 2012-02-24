Inigo Montoya

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I think He's ready to print. Pretty happy with the evolution. At least I don't have to look at the old one anymore. Going to do it at 16x20 this time since there were so many request for smaller options previously.
See attachment for the before and after. I think I spent 5 hours on the first version and about 3 on this version. wild.