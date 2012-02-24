RONLEWHORN

Inigo Montoya

Inigo Montoya illustration portrait screen print
Inigo Montoya illustration portrait screen print
I think He's ready to print. Pretty happy with the evolution. At least I don't have to look at the old one anymore. Going to do it at 16x20 this time since there were so many request for smaller options previously.
See attachment for the before and after. I think I spent 5 hours on the first version and about 3 on this version. wild.

Posted on Feb 24, 2012
