Jeffrey Jorgensen

PHXture

Jeffrey Jorgensen
Jeffrey Jorgensen
Hire Me
  • Save
PHXture logo branding sketch
Download color palette

One of the initial sketch-concepts for the rebranding of Phoenix based, PHXture (pronounced fix-ture). A company centered around promoting cultural events and happenings throughout the valley of the sun.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 24, 2012
Jeffrey Jorgensen
Jeffrey Jorgensen
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jeffrey Jorgensen

View profile
    • Like