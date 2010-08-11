Chris Brummel

Junior’s Cafe

Chris Brummel
Chris Brummel
  • Save
Junior’s Cafe html website logo blue orange menu portland
Download color palette

Finished the design and currently working on the HTML/CSS for a breakfast cafe in Portland.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2010
Chris Brummel
Chris Brummel
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Chris Brummel

View profile
    • Like