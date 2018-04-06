Dan Lehman

The Jaguar Shark [or whatever it is]

Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Hire Me
  • Save
The Jaguar Shark [or whatever it is] blue water shark fish animal ocean sea wes anderson
Download color palette

Here's another feature illustration I created to complement my Life Aquatic plot pattern. This illustration will soon be available on a flag along with my Belafonte design.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 6, 2018
Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
Hire Me

More by Dan Lehman

View profile
    • Like