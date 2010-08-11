Phil Coffman

24/7

Phil Coffman
Phil Coffman
  • Save
24/7 website flash yellow blue calibri electric sperm
Download color palette

This project is continuing to evolve. This is one of 3 animations I'm building for the hero area.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2010
Phil Coffman
Phil Coffman
Digital Designer

More by Phil Coffman

View profile
    • Like