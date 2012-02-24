Glenn Thomas

Animation Still - Politify

Animation Still - Politify illustration 2d animation politics motion graphics info
A still from a 30sec Spot I just finished up for Politify - a web app helping you to forecast your income for political scenarios.

"This Is American 2.0".

(yes, I see the irony that I'm in fact Australian...)

Check it out > https://vimeo.com/37411538

