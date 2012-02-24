Josh Rhode

Nike Mercurial Bootcraft

Josh Rhode
Josh Rhode
  • Save
Nike Mercurial Bootcraft sport product nike sneaker boot soccer paper model
Download color palette

A paper recreation of the Nike Mercurial boot. I designed & spec'd this as a giveaway at a digital product launch event, where the boot would unwrap to become an actual invitation.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 24, 2012
Josh Rhode
Josh Rhode

More by Josh Rhode

View profile
    • Like