Wayne Fan

"Paperplane / Share" icon

Wayne Fan
Wayne Fan
  • Save
"Paperplane / Share" icon share icon everpix
Download color palette

Redoing some icons for the Everpix homepage

A1bb03e1e503515c00806b078d8ff916
Rebound of
"Assisted Curation" icon
By Wayne Fan
View all tags
Posted on Feb 24, 2012
Wayne Fan
Wayne Fan

More by Wayne Fan

View profile
    • Like