Isaiah 53:2-3 (detail)

Isaiah 53:2-3 (detail) bible history of redemption illustration book art hand drawn drawing black white line
Finished up this illustration yesterday; here's a detail crop of the MUCH larger (2-page spread) piece, after Ferdinand Graf von Harrach. I might post another crop from this...

