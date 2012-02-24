Tuesday Bassen

Family Portrait for US!

Tuesday Bassen
Tuesday Bassen
  • Save
Family Portrait for US! illustration brush ink digital
Download color palette

After doing several portraits for other families, I'm doing one of me, Peter, and Mischka!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 24, 2012
Tuesday Bassen
Tuesday Bassen

More by Tuesday Bassen

View profile
    • Like