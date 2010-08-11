Rodger Patterson

Vintage

Rodger Patterson
Rodger Patterson
  • Save
Vintage logo design blue pink green typography
Download color palette

Looking through my old folders and found this. A logo that i had created about 2 years ago for shop that sold vintage clothes but it never got the go ahead so never quite finished it.

But thought I would share what i had done :)

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2010
Rodger Patterson
Rodger Patterson

More by Rodger Patterson

View profile
    • Like