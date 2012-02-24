Conway Anderson

Ketup Logo: Option 1

Conway Anderson
Conway Anderson
  • Save
Ketup Logo: Option 1 logo typography app vintage web type vector
Download color palette

I have a challenge, this is an app for the buying and selling of vintage items, but it's hard to design something with a vintage feel that can scale to a lot of different sizes.

Thoughts? Would a custom script be better?

View all tags
Posted on Feb 24, 2012
Conway Anderson
Conway Anderson

More by Conway Anderson

View profile
    • Like