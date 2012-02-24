Players Choice

Alexis Young

Some logos I did for Player Choice, which is a sporting and collectibles company out of Kelowna, BC. Since they’re into vintage collectibles I wanted the logos to look like an old college sports team from the 60s or 70s.

Posted on Feb 24, 2012
