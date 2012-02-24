Julie Ann Horvath

Log in. Do it now.

Julie Ann Horvath
Julie Ann Horvath
  • Save
Log in. Do it now. log in login form white gradient box-shadow green button
Download color palette

Cleaning up our log in and sign up forms over at Cherry. Designing in-browser. Awwweee snap.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 24, 2012
Julie Ann Horvath
Julie Ann Horvath

More by Julie Ann Horvath

View profile
    • Like