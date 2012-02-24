Arno Wendorff

Killer Flamingos

Band site done for a college assignment.

The stripes in the background were made by rotating div containers using css and the texture is a jpg with opacity lowered. I'm really excited about the possibilities that HTML5 and CSS3 open up!

Posted on Feb 24, 2012
