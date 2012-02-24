Patrick Mann

Typographic Poster Design

Patrick Mann
Patrick Mann
  • Save
Typographic Poster Design typography poster grunge dark
Download color palette

I won some free printing a month or so back and it was about to expire so I created this piece of work for fun. Should be getting printed soon.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 24, 2012
Patrick Mann
Patrick Mann

More by Patrick Mann

View profile
    • Like