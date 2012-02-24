Color Scheme

I haven't yet been able to get Dribbble Pro yet so I don't have all the cool features, but I would absolutely love this one. There are so many fantastic color schemes popping up among images and I'd love to be able to import them into Photoshop. There's a fantastic tutorial here (http://www.emanueleferonato.com/2009/09/15/understanding-and-creating-on-the-fly-photoshop-color-swatches-with-php/) on the makeup of .aco file (Photoshop's color palette filetype).

There are some really beautiful looking color schemes about, as shown in this example by Sander Legrand (@gravual) and downloading them like this could be pretty useful. Thoughts? (I know I'm not really in any position to make requests but I thought Dribbble might appreciate some ideas :-))