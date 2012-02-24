Josh Maxwell

Letterpress Thanks

Letterpress Thanks debut letterpress flourish
Thanks Jacob for the add!

Thought I'd try my hand at letterpressing in photoshop while I made my debut :)
Full size: http://bit.ly/ze1ilW

Posted on Feb 24, 2012
