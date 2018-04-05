🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
This is part of a post I wrote on user research and empathy.
Quick teaser:
As designers, we have an important job of putting our users first and striving to build things that people will truly love. This means relying on empathy in our process and deepening our understanding of our users. Yet are we all doing enough to build deep and lasting empathy?
Check out the full article here: https://medium.com/dribbble/user-research-is-the-key-to-empathy-86203de3405d.