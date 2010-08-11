Steve ✦ Lowtwait

Ornamental B

Steve ✦ Lowtwait
Steve ✦ Lowtwait
  • Save
Ornamental B illustration typography design
Download color palette

Black and white sketch for a personal project that is taking way to long to progress.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2010
Steve ✦ Lowtwait
Steve ✦ Lowtwait

More by Steve ✦ Lowtwait

View profile
    • Like