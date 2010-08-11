Reagan Ray

RR Lettering - Texture!

RR Lettering - Texture! illustration logo identity type hand-drawn texas hand-lettering
Experimenting with colors & texture now...

Also tried to address the "g" and "a" issue.

Rebound of
RR Lettering - Digital
By Reagan Ray
Posted on Aug 11, 2010
