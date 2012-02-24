Jennifer Hood
Hoodzpah

Churm Media Digital University Concept 2

Jennifer Hood
Hoodzpah
Jennifer Hood for Hoodzpah
Hire Us
  • Save
Churm Media Digital University Concept 2 media networking digital marketing globe world earth logo university sans serif
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Feb 24, 2012
Hoodzpah
Hoodzpah
Brand Identity and Type Design for oohs and aaahs
Hire Us

More by Hoodzpah

View profile
    • Like