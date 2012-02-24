Stacey Cacho

Tunes Checking Ad

Sadly, I did not have time to illustrate the car, girl, or squirrel - they are stock. However the concept, composition suitcases, landscaping, signs, and the iPhone that squirrel is enjoying are all mine. All squirrels should have iPhones... :P

Posted on Feb 24, 2012
