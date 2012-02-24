Elisa Gatzka

Little monster in the closet (Chracter Design)

Little monster in the closet (Chracter Design) character design
That's the first idea for the monster in Matylda's (http://drbl.in/dfqC) closet. It is a little, frightened creature.

Posted on Feb 24, 2012
