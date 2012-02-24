Zachary Schiller

American Museum of Natural History

American Museum of Natural History
This is a logo for the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, created with of construction paper, an X-Acto knife and rubber cement for my graphic design class.

Posted on Feb 24, 2012
