This is a UI for answering a question and interacting with other answers in an online course.

All feedback is welcome but particularly wondering about the "heart" icon for a "like" feature. How does that come across to you? Note that the "like" and "add a comment" links only show up on hover.

Posted on Aug 11, 2010
