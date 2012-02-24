Danelle Bailey

Playing with textures

Danelle Bailey
Danelle Bailey
  • Save
Playing with textures elements creative warm feminine texture burlap soft script pink brand personal
Download color palette

Playing around with another home page idea while exploring some background textures. I like the warmth and friendliness this has.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 24, 2012
Danelle Bailey
Danelle Bailey

More by Danelle Bailey

View profile
    • Like