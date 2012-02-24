Nihad Nasupovic

Mini-Matterhorn

Mini-Matterhorn matterhorn mountain landscape terrain rendering 3d cinema4d texture satellite image level design map
Another map rendering for a 3d browser game. I used google maps to take screenshots for the color map. The height data was extracted out of free DEM's of the alps.

