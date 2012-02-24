daniel

Odi 6

daniel
daniel
  • Save
Odi 6 logo design
Download color palette

Its coming together now. I am still struggling w/ the tail feathers, but I think this has much more shape and movement.

4bca0105a7a42f94410575880bcac4c2
Rebound of
Odi 5
By daniel
View all tags
Posted on Feb 24, 2012
daniel
daniel

More by daniel

View profile
    • Like