Crossed Machetes

Crossed Machetes crossed machete machetes knives cut chop undead survival store black
Working on some graphic elements for the store. Hoping to print these up onto old wooden planks and hang them up as signage.

Still learning the ropes with the grunging technique. Any tips on how to make it more realistic?

Posted on Feb 24, 2012
