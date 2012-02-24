Chank Diesel

some lowercase cursive script

Chank Diesel
Chank Diesel
  • Save
some lowercase cursive script cursive script custom fonts typeface
Download color palette

yeah, here's a cool custom font project. I've been working on connecting these lowercase letters while @aulku has been creating the uppercase. starting to come together nicely!

Db059c50956fbb1917bac27ddb0eb41c
Rebound of
custom script typeface design
By Anne Ulku
View all tags
Posted on Feb 24, 2012
Chank Diesel
Chank Diesel

More by Chank Diesel

View profile
    • Like