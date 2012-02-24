Nosh Creative

ocaTaco

ocaTaco logo signage aluminum taco dots arrows
We just finished up this logo/signage for Jack Perkins (of Maple and Motor). Located in the UT Southwestern food court, we wanted to stay simple with the aluminum/black scheme of the venue.

Why we love this project -- we printed directly on a 3mm aluminum dibond material with the HP Scitex FB7500. Creating a very cost-efficient sign.

Posted on Feb 24, 2012
