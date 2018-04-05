SpaceAge 🖖🏼

Hey folks! 🤘🏼

I'm still exploring some new layouts, always trying to keep them super clean and minimal 🖱

Tell me your thoughts about this one!

Thank you! 🔥

Wanna see more? Visit my profile

Twitter | Instagram

--

Photography: Patrick Vaughan

Style: Liz Ream

Model: Sophia Ledbetter

Studio: Lionshead Studios

Post Production: Hugo Ceneviva