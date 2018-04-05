SpaceAge 🖖🏼

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey folks! 🤘🏼
I'm still exploring some new layouts, always trying to keep them super clean and minimal 🖱
Tell me your thoughts about this one!
Thank you! 🔥
Wanna see more? Visit my profile
Twitter | Instagram
--
Photography: Patrick Vaughan
Style: Liz Ream
Model: Sophia Ledbetter
Studio: Lionshead Studios
Post Production: Hugo Ceneviva