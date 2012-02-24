Jennifer Hood

Churm Digital University

Jennifer Hood
Jennifer Hood
Hire Me
  • Save
Churm Digital University digital university logo education world globe satellite connection network hoodzpah design
Download color palette

Here's a logo concept i just made for Churm Media's new Digital University program. Motto is "Putting the 'duh' into digital" since 2012.

Jennifer Hood
Jennifer Hood
Brand identity, type design and other odds and sods.
Hire Me

More by Jennifer Hood

View profile
    • Like