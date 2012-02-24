Jord Riekwel

2stripes [Custom Type, Rejected Proposal] custom type typography
So, I had another go at custom type for a logo. This version was rejected.

I created this from scratch. Not too exciting, I know: just taking babysteps, right?

Would love to hear your ideas on how to improve.

