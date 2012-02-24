Joe Padilla

Pennybags Character Sketch

Joe Padilla
Joe Padilla
Pennybags Character Sketch illustration skull cartoon spoof
Working on a design based off of Monopoly's Uncle Pennybags character. This is my first time ever using the blob brush in Adobe Illustrator CS4. I'll probably stick to Manga Studio for actual production work, but AI CS4 will do in a pinch.

Thanks for the draft, Colin Gauntlett!

Posted on Feb 24, 2012
Joe Padilla
Joe Padilla

