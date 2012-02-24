Pennybags Character Sketch

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Working on a design based off of Monopoly's Uncle Pennybags character. This is my first time ever using the blob brush in Adobe Illustrator CS4. I'll probably stick to Manga Studio for actual production work, but AI CS4 will do in a pinch.
Thanks for the draft, Colin Gauntlett!