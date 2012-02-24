Brendan Falkowski

Tabby

Brendan Falkowski
Brendan Falkowski
  • Save
Tabby ecommerce magento shoes
Download color palette

For a startup I'm working with. This is a stand-in from early February to show brands at trade shows they want to buy from. We're just now getting into actual design work. It'll be interesting how much the project changes.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 24, 2012
Brendan Falkowski
Brendan Falkowski

More by Brendan Falkowski

View profile
    • Like