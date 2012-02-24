Catherine Slaymaker

barf dog, from Tempest sketchbook

Catherine Slaymaker
Catherine Slaymaker
  • Save
barf dog, from Tempest sketchbook sketchbook animal dog cartoon illustration
Download color palette

I'm currently using a copy of William Shakespeare's "The Tempest" as a sketchbook. I'm having fun. Check out the first batch here: http://catherineslaymaker.com/tempest-sketchbook-vol-1/

View all tags
Posted on Feb 24, 2012
Catherine Slaymaker
Catherine Slaymaker

More by Catherine Slaymaker

View profile
    • Like