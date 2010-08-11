Chris Koelle

Isaiah 53:10-12 (detail)

Isaiah 53:10-12 (detail) bible history of redemption illustration book art hand drawn drawing black white line
A detail crop of the head of Christ, full page illo for Isaiah 53:10-12 (just finished it).

Never drew so many meandering lines in all my life.

