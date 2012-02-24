Chris Hönninger

MDH - Macro Eye II

Chris Hönninger
Chris Hönninger
  • Save
MDH - Macro Eye II macro shot eye close up canon camera photography relief
Download color palette

Super-mega-hyper resized version of the actual macro shot. Hope you like it. If anybody's interested in a full-screen version just say so, and I'll upload one ;-)

Post-production with my beloved PROBundle set.
Take care.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 24, 2012
Chris Hönninger
Chris Hönninger

More by Chris Hönninger

View profile
    • Like