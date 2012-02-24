Deliciouss (Safari Extension)

Full preview on cl.ly/EUeq.

Because I've been a bit bored in the last few days, I decided to clean the design of delicious a bit. I tried to make the links more readable and also added some nice buttons.

You can download the Safari Extension on cl.ly/EU0P. If you've got any feedback or have to report a bug just send me a mail to luis@luisgerhorst.de, thanks!