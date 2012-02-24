David Pohlmeier

Cafe & Deli Logo Mark

Cafe & Deli Logo Mark logo
There's a local cafe/deli that I frequent and I've always thought they could use a re-brand. The name is 'In the Neighborhood' but it's often referred to as ITN. I'm still working on the full name version.

Posted on Feb 24, 2012
