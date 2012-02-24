David Sasda

Side Panel Concept

David Sasda
David Sasda
Hire Me
  • Save
Side Panel Concept side panel pane upload list
Download color palette

Concept of handling file persistence in the app

View all tags
Posted on Feb 24, 2012
David Sasda
David Sasda
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by David Sasda

View profile
    • Like