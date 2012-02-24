Chris Valleskey

CSS Flow, a jQuery coverflow plugin

Chris Valleskey
Chris Valleskey
  • Save
CSS Flow, a jQuery coverflow plugin
Download color palette

When I couldn't find a plugin to do what I wanted, I wrote one myself. The jQuery handles adding/updating what is shown, but everything else is handled completely by CSS. This screenshot is how it appears in Chrome, Safari, and Firefox 10. Older versions see the artwork without a perspective, including IE7-10. I'll be releasing the plugin eventually!

Posted on Feb 24, 2012
Chris Valleskey
Chris Valleskey

More by Chris Valleskey

View profile
    • Like