Action Star Envy

Action Star Envy action star envy character drawing sketch moleskine illustration ink
Ink sketch I did in my Moleskine. I just finished building a panel and transferring the sketch to the panel. It's on it's way to becoming an oil painting ;).

Posted on Feb 24, 2012
Denver Based Designer, Artist & Photographer
