I knew graphic design screen printing spring 2012 poster bon iver song lyrics
Finally got around to posting pictures of the finished poster.

Click here to see more: http://thejomeister.tumblr.com/post/18199132897/meant-to-upload-photos-a-little-earlier-but

Let me know if you'd like a copy. It'll probably be a digital print since I only made 10 silkscreened posters and they have a couple imperfections.

Posted on Feb 24, 2012
