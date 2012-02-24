Joel Beukelman

2 Minute Logo Challenge

A new little exercise @jedbridges and I have been doing when creating themes. Pretty happy with this one. In 120 seconds:

+ Make Fake Business Name
+ Make logo
+ No turning back.

Posted on Feb 24, 2012
